Portland tech journalist Tom Krazit joins GeekWire team

It’s always good to see northwest tech and startup publications getting better and better. And that’s why it was great to hear that my friends up north at GeekWire had managed to bring Portland based tech journalist Tom Krazit onto their team.

Over the last fifteen years or so, there were two seismic shifts in computing: from desktop to mobile, and from my servers to your servers (otherwise known as cloud computing). With two of the most important cloud companies in the world based in Seattle, and a fast-growing group of enterprise computing startups following in their wake, it seems like the right time for GeekWire to double down on its coverage of the cloud. Starting today, I’ll be GeekWire’s first Cloud and Enterprise Editor. A little bit about me: I’ve written and edited stories about a wide variety of technology subjects for longer than I’d care to admit, at IDG, CNET, and paidContent. After Gigaom acquired paidContent in 2012, I became Executive Editor in 2013 and led what I considered to be one of the finest groups of tech writers ever assembled. Most recently, I covered enterprise computing topics as the Executive Editor for Structure Events, and I’m excited to get back to writing about the technology that makes world go ’round.

Fun fact: Tom was a moderator for us at the inaugural event that would become TechfestNW.

For more on the hire and Tom’s role, read the post on GeekWire.

