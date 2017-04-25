Protecting your creative work on the web is the Holy Grail and EXIF may be your Indiana Jones

It’s Design Week Portland so it only stands to reason that design and creative work would be top of mind. But you know what’s always top of mind for creatives? Unauthorized use.

Since the dawn of the /www folder, folks online have been using photos and imagery without proper attribution. Sometimes it’s intentional. Sometimes it’s not. But it’s always frustrating for the creator of the content. And if you’re one of those creators? Well, get ready to be happy. Because EXIF may be just what you’re looking for.

It can be used to protect high-res photos on portfolios, share promo images with websites, and to track image views online. In addition, your image will look nice whenever it’s seen on both desktop or mobile. EXIF is a new way to promote your work online so that you get the credit you deserve, and this is just the beginning.

How’s it work? I’m glad you asked. I don’t know exactly how it works. All I know is that it’s magic. And it adds watermarks to your images whenever anyone accesses them. Like this.

For more information or to try it yourself, visit EXIF. If you like what you see, up vote it on Product Hunt.

