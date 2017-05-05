I didn’t write anything worthwhile this week… but these awesome folks did

You know how it is. Sometimes the week just gets away from you. And those things you were meaning to do just simply don’t get done. And nowhere is that more often true than with writing on the internet. You always mean to. But sometimes you don’t.

Lucky for you, I still had time to read. I read a lot. Looking for inspiration. And that’s how I happened upon three awesome posts that are worth your while. So I thought I’d share them.

First, from Puppet founder Luke Kanies on the challenges of trying to be who people expect, rather than who you are:

Second, some great guidance on hiring and onboarding for startups from Kristen Gallagher:

And finally, since May is Mental Health Awareness month:

Have a good weekend. Take care of yourselves. I’ll see you next week.

Like this: Like Loading...