Like to talk DevOps? There’s still time to submit a talk to DevOpsDays PDX 2017

I know. I know. I’m a little tardy with the reminder. But let’s face it. You probably would have put off submitting an application until now anyway. So let’s just call it even. Fine. Agree to disagree. But rather than arguing with me, you should probably get to work on your DevOpsDays PDX talk proposal.

What’s DevOpsDays, you ask? It’s a worldwide series of events designed to bring folks together to chat about IT improvement. And Portland is one of those places that gets a DevOpsDays of its own, August 1-2, 2017. And you can speak there. But only if you get your proposal in by midnight on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

So quit reading and get to proposing.

Not interested in talking but interested in DevOps? Grab a ticket to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...