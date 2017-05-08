Working in Virtual/Augmented Reality? Business Oregon wants to help you get to London Tech Week. For real.

As we all know, when you’re in a startup, money is tight. But every little bit of exposure has the potential of completely changing the course of your company. How do you reconcile the two? You take advantage of discounts, scholarships, and grants. Like this one that Business Oregon is offering up to help fund a trip to London for VR/AR folks.

That’s right. Business Oregon is heading to London to take part in London Tech Week and Tech XLR8, June 12-15, 2017. Better yet? They want to let a couple of Oregon VR/AR companies tag along. Best of all? They have a grant to help make that happen.

The Oregon Booth will be 2m x 7m and reserved for 2-3 Oregon businesses to showcase their products and services. Each Company will have tabletop and a rented flat screen monitor to showcase their company. We will take company participation reservations on a first-come first-served basis for a fee of $2,000. Financial assistance is available through a Business Oregon Export Promotion Grant, which may be used to reimburse 50% of a company’s eligible expenses: booth participation fee, airfare (maximum $500), hotel, food per diem for up to two employees, shipping, promotional materials, translation, website localization etc., up to $10,000.

For more information, visit Business Oregon.

