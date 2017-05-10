Is your startup ready to change the world for the better? 1776 Challenge Cup Portland is your chance to prove it

Last time Portland hosted the 1776 Challenge Cup, local startup NoAppFee.com won here in town, which led to a win at the regional competition in the Bay Area, and culminated in the company being named the People’s Choice at the global finale.

Now, your startup has the chance to repeat history—or better.

Because it’s time for the next 1776 Challenge Cup to begin. With Portland again playing host to the first round of the competition. On, appropriately enough, July 6, 2017.

Get it? ’17-7-6…? 1776? 17… sigh.

*tap tap tap* Is this thing on?

Anywho…

The 1776 Challenge Cup, in partnership with Revolution, is a global competition in search of innovative startups solving our world’s most complex challenges. Entrepreneurs will get the chance to present their vision on a global stage, engage with industry and government leaders, and compete for grand prizes.

The 1776 Challenge Cup is open to all kinds of startups from all over. Seriously. Anyone is welcome to apply. You don’t even have to be located in Portland—just so long as you can make it to Portland for the event. And if you’re a Portland startup who wants to pitch somewhere else, you’re welcome to do that, too.

But it’s fair to warn you that 1776 is specifically interested in startups who are using their creativity to solve problems with civic impact. (Ahem. I’m looking at you, zebras.) So if you’re working on solutions for cities, education, energy, food, health, money, security, and/or transportation—or you can tell a compelling story about how your startup positively impacts any of those areas—you’ve got a good chance of being selected to pitch.

All that’s left for you to do is apply.

Applications are currently open. They close on June 9, 2017. The event, as I said, will be held on July 6, 2017. Which, as luck would have it, is a reference to 17… Oh never mind.

For more information or to apply, visit 1776 Challenge Cup.

