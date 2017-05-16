Lenses, filters, and Lytics: Portland startup selected to participate in Snap accelerator

It’s no secret that corporations and startups have a lot to learn from one another. Even when those corporations are just beyond being startups themselves. That’s why I was super interested to see Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, get into the accelerator game. And today, I was even more pleased. Because I heard that Portland startup Lytics would be taking part in it.

As marketers and agencies continue to search for the perfect balance between data and creativity, three companies have teamed up to support a handful of startups with promising technology that could help their innovation aims. Agency R/GA is launching its latest venture studio program with holding company Interpublic (IPG) and Snap Inc., focused on mobile marketing tech, and now they’ve announced the eight participating companies, whose specialties span video creation and consumption, data, analytics, commerce, machine learning, and personalization.

Need another Portland connection? Done. Portland’s Dylan Boyd works for R/GA and was a critical part of bringing this concept to life.

[Full disclosure: Lytics is an alum of PIE and Dylan is a PIE mentor. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

