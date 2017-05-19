Teacher says, every time a bell rings… Willamette Angels stand up the W2 fund

The thing I love most about ecosystems is that as things change—and gaps are introduced—the community works to fill those gaps and take advantage of those opportunities. So when former Angels and Seed Funds begin to mature and move downstream with their check sizes and portfolio companies, it opens up opportunities for new funds. Like Coast to Crest Fund. And now, the Willamette Angels W2 Fund.

W2 is an investor-driven professionally managed angel investment fund. Investors are invited to be actively involved in reviewing applicant companies, conducting due diligence, and making investment decisions. The fund manager takes care of all the legal and administrative details so investors can focus on learning about companies and selecting companies for investment. The W2 Fund invests between $25,000 and $250,000 in early stage companies. We are seeking companies with an established proof of concept and are poised for scalability. The Willamette Angels have invested across multiple industries but have a core strength in technology, consumer products, food and beverage, media, internet/web services and mobile.

Investors in the fund are seeking candidates who hold the promise of returning “ten to twenty times their initial investment.”

For more information or to apply, visit Willamette Angels W2 Fund.

