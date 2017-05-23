I don’t always meet with other cities, but when I do…? They’re the Most Innovative City in the World

While I’ve never had the chance to visit, I’ve heard a great deal about Medellin, Colombia. And how they have an incredible startup scene. And tons of government support. That’s why it’s no surprise that they’ve been called the Most Innovative City in the World. And now, representatives of that Innovative City are visiting the Rose City. And you’re invited to come chat with them.

Business for a Better Portland and NedSpace are hosting Alejandro Franco, the Executive Director of Ruta N, Medellin’s tech incubator and innovation district, for an informal mixer on Wednesday, May 31st at 5 pm at NedSpace. In the heart of Medellin, Ruta N’s “Landing Pad” program provides space and services to foreign companies looking to expand into Latin America and now hosts 150 multinational companies from 23 different countries.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Medellin in Portland Happy Hour.

Like this: Like Loading...