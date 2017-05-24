Ensuring inclusivity in the growing Portland Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality community

It’s no secret that the Portland startup community has more than its fair share of virtual reality and augmented reality activity. But it’s only going to be a truly interesting, compelling, and vibrant with a variety of voices and experiences. That’s why it’s awesome to see folks like Kerri Lynne Thorp who are working to ensure that everyone feels welcome in this burgeoning community.

So if you identify as a woman, person of color, LGBTQ, differently abled, and/or part of another traditionally underrepresented group of people, please consider taking a few moments to complete Kerri’s survey.

We are assessing responsive group development for the goals and needs of women, people of color, lgbtq, differently abled, and all historically underrepresented communities in VR and AR. This survey will analyze group existence, community desires, and available resources. The survey closes at 5 pm on June 7, 2017. After all responses have been collected, we will report the findings to all participants with ideas and suggestions to move forward. Your name will not be reported in the findings.

To complete the survey, please visit Portland VR and AR Underrepresented Community Survey.

