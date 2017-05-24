Please swallow that Portland aggressive humility and apply for these startup competitions. You know, if you want.

Dearest Portland startups, As much as I understand and sympathize with the rampant aggressive humility around here, I also recognize that you’re working on some incredibly cool stuff. And like it or not, you’re going to have find the wherewithal to tell other people about the amazing stuff you’re doing.

Since that sort of drum banging and/or horn tooting doesn’t seem to be in the makeup of the vast majority of us around here, I’m always looking for ways to help. This blog is one way. Another way? Encouraging you to enter startup competitions and pitch opportunities.

With that in mind, here are two you should consider:

Tech.co’s Startup of the Year

If you’re looking to go big right out of the gates, maybe you’ll want to consider going for “Startup of the Year.”

Tech.Co has been bringing together and showcasing early stage startups since 2006. In doing so, we have had the pleasure of meeting and helping to amplify the stories of some great companies like GrubHub, Groupon, LivingSocial, AddThis, Desk, and even Uber. Our mission is to discover and support the most promising and innovative startups in the world.

Applications are due by May 31, 2017. For more information or to apply, visit Tech.co’s Startup of the Year.

1776 Challenge Cup Portland

If you’d like a more measured approach at a locally grown event, maybe consider applying for the 1776 Challenge Cup Portland.

A global competition for the world’s most promising startups tackling complex, regulated challenges to share their vision on a global stage, engage with industry leaders, and win grand prizes.

Applications are due June 9, 2017. For more information or to apply, visit 1776 Challenge Cup.

