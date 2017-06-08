Celebrate Women Who Code Portland

Rick Turoczy on June 8, 2017

Part of why I continue to annoy you with my awful grammar is that I always love being along for the journey with so many people, companies, and events. And Women Who Code Portland is no different. It’s hard to believe it’s already been three years. It’s also hard to imagine the Portland startup community without this amazing group.

We are so thrilled to announce that on June 12th, we will be celebrating our 3rd Anniversary at New Relic! This is going to be a great event, as we are celebrating 3 years in Portland, 2000+ members, 200+ events, 10+ leaders, and so many wonderful memories! Thank you to New Relic, InVision, Nike, and Hackbright Academy for sponsoring.

Panelists at this celebration include:

For more information or to RSVP, visit Women Who Code Portland – 3rd Anniversary Celebration.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: