LAST CHANCE: Apply to 1776 Challenge Cup Portland and you’ll also get PIE

Look. I get it. You’re busy. Doing startups is hard. And time consuming and stressful. But no matter how awesome your product is it won’t go anywhere if no one knows about it. So you’ve got to take time to put yourself out there. And get on stage from time to time. And here’s a great opportunity: the 1776 Challenge Cup Portland.

But you’ve got to act quickly. The final extended deadline is June 18, 2017. No more extensions after that. So get on it. And get your application submitted.

And if getting to tell 500 people at Revolution Hall and untold numbers of people on the livestream about your startup isn’t amazing enough, we’ve figured out yet another way to motivate you. Hopefully. You see, if you take a moment to walk through the very simple application process, you’ll get an added bonus. You’ll be automatically advanced to the second round of the selection process for the next PIE accelerator class.

*record scratch*

Wait. PIE is doing accelerator classes again? Yes. PIE is getting back into the accelerator game. More on that later. Quit stalling. And dilly dallying. Get that application submitted.

Oh. And if you don’t have a startup but you love hearing from awesome entrepreneurs about their pursuits, you should come join us on July 6 at Revolution Hall. The event is completely free. And it promises to be an amazing showcase of diverse group of startups.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

