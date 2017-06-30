REMINDER: Still (barely) time to apply to meet investors at BEST FEST 2017

Rick Turoczy on June 30, 2017

Look, I’m not saying I know you procrastinate… Wait. No that’s exactly what I’m saying. So I thought I would give you one last nudge for the opportunity to participate in Eco-Capital Connections at BEST FEST 2017. Applications are due today, June 30, 2017.

What’s Eco-Capital Connections? Well, it provides “opportunities to meet with representatives of corporate, venture, and angel investors with an interest in Cleantech deals and partnership.”

So if you’re a Cleantech company, you should be applying. Like right now.

For more information, visit This Is Cleantech. To submit your application, visit Eco-Capital Connections at BEST FEST 2017.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

