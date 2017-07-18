Portland Startup Poker 2.0: There are worse things than losing at cards

It’s summer. Which means good speakers are hard to come by. Luckily, there are still plenty of crappy speakers to go around. Like me. So I’ll be stepping up to say a few words before the cards are dealt and the chips fly at the next Portland Startup Poker 2.0.

See? Losing a poker hand suddenly seems way less painful now, doesn’t it?

Poker 2.0 is an invitation-only networking event intended for the technology startup founders’ community, i.e., technology company founders, startup execs and the core startup investment ecosystem. A limited number of sponsorships are available to select service providers but otherwise this game is for entrepreneurs and the investment community only. We are always interested in adding new startup founders, execs or investors to the invitee list. If you know some that you think would make a good addition to the group, please have them check out the Startup Poker 2.0 attendee requirements at http://startuppoker20.com/who-can-play/. If they believe they are a good match then have them apply at http://rjc3.co/poker20app/.

What’s that? Oh, I don’t play poker either. But I show up to chat with folks during dinner, listen to the speaker, and then quietly skulk away, relatively undetected. So if you’re not into cards, maybe give it a chance. Worst case, I can create a diversion while you bail. You know, by babbling. Like I do.

The event will be held July 20, 2017, starting at 5:30PM. As always, it’s graciously hosted by Cloudability. For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Startup Poker 2.0.

