A different kind of networking event. Meet Magnet.

As the Portland startup community continues to grow, we all have the opportunity to meet more and more people. But that can also make it more and more challenging to meet folks with similar interests. And while Portland has more than its fair share of meetup and user groups, there’s always room for more events. That’s why Magnet is launching its Portland chapter and providing new way for folks to network.

Expertise + Connections + Introductions = Solutions. Linkedin has made a business for this purpose, and since 2012 there’s an in-person version: Magnet. It’s a laid back networking event for ~30 people, grounded in reciprocity, tackling the conundrum: We all love to help, but we hate asking for it.

The first Portland Magnet will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at WeWork Pioneer Place from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Magnet.

