Which companies have tech jobs open in Portland?

In addition to the awesome companies who regularly post to the Silicon Florist job board, there have been a few new names posting interesting gigs as of late—and a couple of particularly high profile roles. So I wanted to be sure that you and/or your friends who are searching for new gigs didn’t miss them.
- Avea Solutions is hiring a Data Architect
- Bidsketch needs a Front-end Developer (ES6/React/Rails)
- Cambia Health Solutions could use a Digital Traffic Coordinator
- CrowdStreet is searching for a Market Development Representative
- eROI is looking for an Account Manager, a Project Manager, and an SEO Specialist
- Expensify wants to hire a Marketing Generalist, a Sales Generalist, and a Success Coach
- FINE would like to find a Front-End Web Developer
- KinderCare Education is hiring Lead Architect – Business Intelligence and a Quality Analyst
- Metal Toad needs a Client Services Manager
- NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association) is seeking a CEO and a CTO
- Stackery is searching for a Senior Frontend Engineer
- Umpqua Bank is looking for a SEO & Content Strategist
- The Whiskey Wash is searching for a Sales / Account Director
In related news, this piece on Oregon tech hubs, jobs, and venture capital was just published.
