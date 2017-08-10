How tight is the Oregon job market?

While you can safely bet that startups will always complain about two things—lack of capital and lack of talent—it’s completely true that the Oregon job market is exceptionally tight, as of late. And hiring talent can be even more challenging than it has been in the past.

How challenging? Well, let’s let the Oregon Office of Economic Development tell you.

While our office expects the slower job growth to continue, it does not mean the numbers cannot come in better than we expect. Some slack remains. Should a stronger economy pull more workers back into the labor force it would be great news.

My read? Keep at it. You startups are doing good work and improving the economy.

