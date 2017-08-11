Take your video to a whole new level with Motorized Precision

Without getting too dystopian, you have to admit that robots are good at stuff. I mean, they just are. Sure, they’re not good at everything that humans are good at doing. But they’re good at specific things. Like precise things. And that’s why this Portland robot is going to change the way you think about capturing video. Meet KIRA from Motorized Precision.

Founded in Portland, Oregon, by professional photographers and filmmakers, Motorized Precision knows the value of intuitive and accessible technology. We designed KIRA to be just that, making cinema robotics easier to use for cinematographers and directors, helping them plan, capture and achieve incredible results.

For more information or specs, visit Motorized Precision.

Like this: Like Loading...