Save the date: Techstars Startup Week Portland, April 2-6, 2018

For the past three years, I’ve organized Portland Startup Week at the beginning of each year. While it’s regularly attracted nearly a hundred events and hundreds of attendees, it still put folks in a bit of a crunch as they were recovering from the holidays. This year, we want to make the event even bigger and better, so we’re shifting some things up.

First of all, we’re moving the dates. Instead of February, we’ll be holding Startup Week in April. Hopefully, this will make it easier for more companies, hosts, and attendees to participate.

Second, in a very un-Portland-y maneuver, we’re going to actually start planning ahead. So that this can be the biggest and most amazing Portland Startup Week ever. So if you’re interested in hosting, presenting, or sponsoring, please indicate your interest in Startup Week by completing this form. (NOTE: Completing the form does not obligate you to anything.) If you’re simply interested in attending or staying informed, please provide your email address on the main Portland Startup Week site.

Third, you may or may not know that Techstars is the parent of company of Startup Week globally. And since you may not know that, they’re working to make that more obvious. Henceforth, the event will be known as Techstars Startup Week™ Portland.

