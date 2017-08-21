Oregon’s path of totality isn’t the only eclipse related news today

It’s no secret that Oregon went a little crazy for the eclipse today. But did you know that the path of totality wasn’t our only claim to fame on this momentouss occasion? Portland startup Brandlive partnered with NASA to help them livestream the entire show.

PSF's @yourbrandlive powers the greatest show on Earth today – the @NASA livestream of the #SolarEclipse2017 🌝🌕😎https://t.co/WL0JCM6khe — Portland Seed Fund (@pdxseedfund) August 21, 2017

Programming will follow the path of the eclipse from Oregon to South Carolina, and “will feature views from jet aircraft, high-altitude balloons, satellites and specially modified telescopes. It will also include live reports from Salem, OR, Idaho Falls, ID, Beatrice, NB, Jefferson City, MO, Carbondale, IL, Hopkinsville, KY, Clarksville, TN and at our home base at the College of Charleston (SC).”

For more information, visit Brandlive.

Like this: Like Loading...