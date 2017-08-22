Who are the most active venture capital groups (VCs) investing in Oregon?

Over the past ten years, we’ve seen a change in venture capital in Oregon. Previously dominant VCs have stopped investing or become less active while a series of new players have entered the market. And outside investment—folks from other states who have invested in Oregon companies—has definitely seen an upswing. But who are the new leaders in VC in Oregon startups—and are they local? PitchBook crunched some numbers for us.

And according to their research, these are the top eight investors in Oregon-based startups (and their investment counts) since 2015, not including accelerator rounds—which, if it had, would likely have given PSF an even more substantial lead:

1. Portland Seed Fund (46)

2. Oregon Angel Fund (16)

T-3. Rogue Venture Partners (13)

T-3. Keiretsu Forum (13)

5. Cascade Angels (11)

6. Seven Peaks Ventures (10)

T-7. Right Side Capital Management (6)

T-7. Elevate Capital (6)

(h/t Dylan Boyd)

