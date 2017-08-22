Who’s hiring in Portland tech, this week?

Now that the eclipse stuff has calmed down and you’re (hopefully) no longer sitting in traffic, I thought it might be a good time to remind you about all of the awesome companies who are hiring in Portland right now. And all of the awesome people—like more than 100 of them—who are looking for gigs in the Portland startup community.
- Account Manager, Senior Digital Strategist, and SEO Specialist at eROI
- Data Architect and Software Engineer at Avea Solutions
- Lead Architect – Business Intelligence and Quality Analyst at KinderCare Education
- JavaScript Web Development Bootcamp Mentor at Thinkful
- Senior Front End Developer at BeFunky
- Technical Architect at ThinkShout
- Senior Frontend Engineer (ReactJS) at Stackery
- Senior Software Engineer at SurveyMonkey
- SEO & Content Strategist at Umpqua Bank
- Chief Technology Officer at NWEA (Northwest Evaluation Association)
- Market Development Representative at CrowdStreet
- Marketing Generalist at Expensify
- Front-End Web Developer at FINE
