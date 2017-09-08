Looking for a startup accelerator? Set your sights to the north with Techstars Seattle

In the world of startups, it’s common for founders to seek out the path that promises the most opportunity with the least resistance — even if that means leaving their hometown to find help. Startup accelerators are often one of these helpful resources. And no outside accelerator program has helped Portland startups more than Techstars. And that’s why it’s always nice when Techstars Seattle is in town looking for more folks to help.

Are you ready to accelerate your company? At Techstars, we have applications open for 10 programs around the world: From Boulder to Dubai, Austin to Boston, NYC to Seattle and Anywhere in between (Including Techstars Anywhere, our mostly-virtual accelerator)! Join Chris DeVore, Managing Director of Techstars Seattle and Portland-based alumni for an engaging conversation about the program and how Techstars can help you do more faster.

The event will be held Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at CENTRL Office Pearl beginning at 5:30PM. It is free to attend.

Looking to get even better connected? Well, Chris — who is also an early stage investor in a bunch of Portland companies through Founders Co-op — is taking the time to hold office hours for folks, as well.

#PDX founders, I'm holding office hours for @Techstars #Seattle at @CENTRLOffice next T 9/12 – if you're planning to apply I'd love to meet — Chris DeVore (@crashdev) September 7, 2017

For more information or to RSVP, visit Techstars Roadshow: Portland.

Like this: Like Loading...