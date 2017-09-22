Don’t just listen to the voice of the customer; incorporate it

If there’s one thing that modern day startup existence continues to hammer home for founders, it’s this: talk to customers. Potential customers. Current customers. Past customers. They’re all treasure troves of what’s working and what’s not. But once you’ve heard their feedback, what then? Well, that’s what an upcoming ProductStack PDX gathering is hoping to illuminate.

Join Product leaders and experts for a lively panel discussion about how to incorporate customer feedback to make products your customers love and deliver a better overall customer experience. … with Patrick Lightbody, SVP of Product Management at Delphix, Heather Knight of Airbnb, Pat Cheung, Co-Founder and Head of Product at SilverSheet, Greg Goodman, CEO of ProductPlan, Dan Podsedly, VP of Pivotal Tracker, and Kevin Steigerwald, CPO of Notion.

The event will be held Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Vacasa, starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are free.

For more information or to RSVP, visit ProductStack PDX: Aligning Product Strategy with Customer Feedback.

[Full disclosure: I’ll be moderating the panel, but I promise to keep my yap shut except to ask questions or keep the conversation going. In further disclosure, I’m not sure that my headline is conjugated correctly. It felt like the right opportunity to use a semicolon, but I could be completely wrong.]

