REMINDER: PitchBlack is part of Techstars Startup Week Seattle, October 4, 2017

As much as I love our Portland companies, I’m even happier when they can expand their markets by exporting their goods and services to other communities. It doesn’t matter if they’re tech, creative, food & beverage… you name it. Being part of the “traded sector” helps Portland. So you can only imagine how happy I was when I heard PitchBlack was being shared with other communities as well. They’ll be in Seattle on Wednesday night as part of Techstars Startup Week Seattle.

Hack Nation brings PitchBlack to Seattle. A national pitch competition by the people and for the people! Unlike traditional pitch competitions, entrepreneurs will have five minutes to tell the audience their story and then answer two questions about their idea from the audience.

After the last presenter has answered questions from the audience, attendees will then vote for their favorite two – top two split the money, and we will also have a social media vote for another cash prize opportunity.

Our ultimate goal is to showcase the entrepreneurial and creative genius of black founders in the region while connecting them with the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

If it’s anything like PitchBlack in Portland, grabbing last minute seats is going to be tough. So you better RSVP right now. And then head over to Impact Hub Seattle around 5:00PM on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

For more information or to RSVP, visit PitchBlack Seattle.

Like this: Like Loading...