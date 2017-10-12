REMINDER: Portland Startup Weekend Latino takes place this weekend

Used to be that Portland had a regular cadence around Startup Weekend. And while that cadence seems to have slowed, we still have our fair share of amazing opportunities for would-be founders to engage with a host of mentors in an effort to test their startup concepts. In fact, there’s exactly that opportunity this weekend with Portland Startup Weekend Latino.

Portland Startup Weekend Latino brings together people with different skill sets (such as developer, designers, and business people) to experience an intense weekend of building a new business. And this October 13 is our community’s Third Startup Weekend Latino. Pretty cool, right? That means you’ll join a community of thousands of alumni and supporters around the area.

The event takes place this weekend, October 13-15, 2017, at the Portland State Business Accelerator. Tickets are $75 which covers a bunch of great food and refreshments throughout the weekend. The event is open to all, regardless of ethnicity. Spanish language translators will be on hand for native speakers.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Portland Startup Weekend Latino.

[Full disclosure: I’m proud to serve as a judge on the final pitches.]

