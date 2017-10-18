Like Product Hunt? Here’s your chance to hang out with founder Ryan Hoover

If you run in early stage startup circles, you’ve likely come across Product Hunt, which over a relatively short period of time has become the de facto place to launch a product—and now, if they’re physical products, ship them as well. What you may not know, however, is the Product Hunt has an Oregon connection.

It’s true. Product Hunt founder Ryan Hoover hails from Eugene. And he’s alum of University of Oregon. So it only makes sense that he’d come back to his hometown to take part in a Product Hunt Meetup.

And that’s exactly what’s happening.

We are hosting Eugene’s first Product Hunt Meetup, in conjunction with the University of Oregon’s inaugural Innovation Summit, to celebrate one of UO’s most innovative entrepreneurs, Product Hunt founder, Eugene-native and UO Lundquist College of Business ’09 alum, Ryan Hoover.

Sound interesting? Well you’ll want to show up for the event at the University of Oregon, Friday, October 27, 2017, at 5:00PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Product Hunt Eugene.

