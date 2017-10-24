Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Marceau Michel

Bio

Marceau Michel is the CEO and Founder of werkhorse. A child of Haitian immigrants, he was raised in New York City and relocated to Portland in 2007. He is fluent in four languages. He has more than 10 years of experience working and volunteering in the deaf community, including spending more than two years in the Dominican Republic teaching the deaf in rural communities.

His passion for helping others and freelance work led him to the concept for werkhorse, which he launched as a business after winning Techstars Startup Weekend in Portland. He has since won Portland Pitchfest and a grant from Prosper Portland.

A dweller in Southeast Portland you can often find him commuting via bike, running on Mt. Tabor or imbibing at a local dive.

What are you up to?

In addition to creating werkhorse, I’ve partnered with Kathryn Brown of ScoutSavvy to launch a T-Shirt fundraising campaign. Our goal is to raise funds for our startups and bring awareness to the challenges faced by black and female entrepreneurs. We are so excited to share this campaign and hope that our global community will support us.

You can find more info at www.blackfoundersmatter.org, www.fundfemalefounders.org, and www.fundafounder.org.

Why Portland?

I visited Portland in the fall of 2006 and moved here 3 months later. I knew the moment I arrived that this place would allow me to grow in whichever direction I chose. Though I’ve always lived on the inner eastside, I love the entire city from Monday night movies at Livingroom Theater to Shaqtime at Starday Tavern. I embrace what Portland has to offer and look to contribute to the fabric of this growing city.

