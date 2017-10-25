It’s getting to be that time of year. That time when you start looking back on what you’ve accomplished. And start looking forward to what you want to be doing in the future. Where you assess your progress. And set some new goals for yourself…. Or maybe I’m just overthinking it and you’re just tired of your current job. Or your current town. Or whatever.
Well, whatever the case, if you’re looking for a new gig in Portland, here are some awesome opportunities to make that dream a reality:
- App Camp For Girls is seeking an Executive Director
- Business For A Better Portland and SwitchboardHQ are looking to share an Executive Assistant
- CrowdStreet is searching for an Implementation Specialist
- FINE wants to hire a Senior Project Director
- Metal Toad needs a Business Development Executive
- Prialto is looking for Associate Engagement Manager
- Stackery wants a Full Stack Node.js Engineer
- TerraStride needs a Full Stack Web Developer
- Recently funded Torch 3D is hiring for multiple positions, including Cloud 3D Pipeline Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, and a WebVR Engineer
