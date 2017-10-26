Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Jennifer Cloer

Bio

A native Oregonian, Jennifer Cloer’s career has been dedicated to telling the stories that have defined a generation of technology developers, from Linux creator Linus Torvalds to the men and women who started Creative Commons and Google’s first I/O Conference.

For more than 15 years, Jennifer has been a woman in tech and has been recognized for her storytelling acumen by BusinessInsider, who ranked her among the best PR people in tech for her video storytelling works. She is co-founder of Wicked Flicks, a film/video production house working with companies and individuals to affect change through original content. She is also founder and lead consultant at reTHINKit PR.

Jennifer was most recently VP of communications at The Linux Foundation, where she oversaw brand storytelling and team of PR, social media and video production professionals. Prior to that, she was vice president at Page One PR and held posts both in-house and at agency in communications. In addition to her BusinessInsider recognition, CIO.com identified her as one of the most influential women in open source.

What are you up to?

I founded a tech PR/consulting firm a year ago and a video/film production company a few months ago. We’re producing The Chasing Grace Project, a documentary series of six episodes about women in tech.

Why Portland?

There is no better place to live. I travel all over the world for business and nowhere has topped Portland. It’s the perfect size with all the best things within reach — mountains, rivers and the ocean. The food is amazing and the people friendly.

