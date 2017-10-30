Interested in thumbing through a variety of Amazon HQ2 proposals?

Setting aside any opinions you may have about Amazon or the way communities are falling all over themselves chasing the opportunity to be the second headquarters for them, you have to admit that this whole RFP process has been interesting to watch—and likely historic, in nature. That’s why Portland startup Reflect is working to make the content generated by Amazon HQ2 effort more accessible.

As of this writing, the project captures Web-accessible information provided by nearly 50 respondents to the RFP. So whether you’re curious about the offer that Portland made to Amazon, interested in seeing how proposals compare, or seeking themes that are consistent among proposals, this is worth digging through.

See one that’s missing? It’s super easy to contribute more resources to this repository.

For more information or to contribute, visit Amazon HQ2 Proposals.

