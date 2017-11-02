Think you can manage innovation and entrepreneurship? Business Oregon wants to talk to you

Truth be told, I can’t even spell entrepreneurship. (I used spellcheck for that.) But there are many folks who can. Among them, there are even a few who understand all the ups and downs of the rollercoaster that is starting a business. And among them, are a select few who recognize and understand the potential impact government can have on startup ecosystems. And Business Oregon wants to talk to those folks.

Business Oregon is looking for a highly qualified, dynamic individual, who will report to the Assistant Director of Economic Development and participate as a member(s) of Business Oregon’s Management Team. The primary purpose of this position is to align staff and programs around a cohesive strategy for investment in Oregon’s innovation and entrepreneurial environment. One of the core priorities identified in Business Oregon’s new five-year Strategic Plan is to “Innovate Oregon’s Economy.” This priority includes strategies designed to expand the state’s R&D capacity and increase access to capital for high-growth startups.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, you should apply. Be forewarned… you’ll probably have to spend significant time working with people like me. But you should apply anyway.

For more information or to submit your application, see Business Oregon Manager of Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

