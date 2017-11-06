Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Christa King





Christa King is the CEO and Founder of Fitlandia. She’s also a recovered dieter. After reaching her highest weight of 192, she hit a wall and was determined to crack her own code for a making a healthier lifestyle change. Leaving a successful, 23-year career in hospitality behind, she became a certified hypnotherapist, life coach, and nutritional therapist. By putting these pieces together, she saw what was truly missing in the diet and fitness industry: a holistic approach that starts with strengthening the mind. Her signature Mind Zoning® process helps people create new neural pathways in the brain to enable them to make a permanent, lifestyle change.

Christa spends her free time enjoying the abundance of regional hikes, skiing, SUPing and strolling the streets of Portland with her hubby, AJ, and two Great Pyrenees, Bandit and Reba. When she’s lounging or working on Fitlandia at home, her three cats Sully, Vince and Tommy are nearby. And if you’re in need of a poker or workout/eating accountability buddy, she’s a good one to hit up for some positive vibes and a few laughs.

I’m currently working on promoting my new book Strategic Vitality: 11 Small Steps to a Big Transformation and finding speaking events to share my mission with Fitlandia, inspiring everyone to get fit through what I call the Four Cornerstones of Fitness: good nutrition, daily movement, positive thinking & community connection.

Once Fitlandia is generating a regular income with my signature program, 30 Days to Thriving, I’ll start my second podcast called, Everyday Souls, my passion project bringing out the incredible wisdom amongst us everyday people. I love Oprah, Chopra and you too!

I’ve loved making the transition from my corporate world into the entrepreneurial community and have been blessed to have had amazing mentors and advisors help me along my journey. I love giving back what I can to bring others up along with me too.

I fell head over heels in love with Portland when I moved here in 2005. I lived in the Overlook Neighborhood where I became a regular at The Alibi and for the last four years have devoured way too many tacos at Stella Taco in the Alberta Arts neighborhood where we call home. I have way too many places to enjoy right outside my doorstep and tend to only dine outside of the neighborhood when visitors are in town or others get me out to theirs.

