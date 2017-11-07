Who is hiring in Portland, Oregon, this week?

As the year draws to a close, we’re seeing a bunch of folks motivated by change. Changing locations, changing roles, or changing careers completely. Luckily, there are a bevy of interesting Portland companies standing by with new roles to help make those transitions easier.
- AltSource is seeking a Software Developer – New Accounts
- App Camp For Girls needs an Executive Director
- Business Oregon is searching for a Manager of Innovation & Entrepreneurship
- Cascade Web Development wants to hire a Producer – Web Solution Strategy, Design and Development
- Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) at United Nations Foundation wants a Program Lead, DIAL Open Source Center
- Expensify needs a Sales Generalist
- FINE wants a Senior Project Director
- InReach Solutions is looking for a Full Stack .NET Developer
- Lytics needs a Platform Engineer
- Metal Toad is seeking a Business Development Executive
- Torch 3D has multiple positions open, including Cloud 3D Pipeline Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, and WebVR Engineer
- Vigor needs a Database Developer
