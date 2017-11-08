Portland’s App Camp for Girls seeks to expand to other cities

There are any number of efforts in Portland focused on improving the gender ratios in tech. Some gather folks who are already in the workforce with peers and mentors to provide support and insights. Some seek to recruit and train current professionals in different technologies. Still others, like App Camp for Girls, are working to inspire the next generation of developers and coders. And in order to do that, they could use your help.

Not familiar with App Camp for Girls?

Since 2013, App Camp has been working on correcting the gender imbalance in technology professions by inspiring middle school-aged girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth with an introduction to the app development process.

Interested in helping? You’re in luck. They have an Indiegogo campaign to which you can contribute. But you have to act fast. It’s ending soon.

For more information or to contribute, visit App Camp 2020: Help us expand to 3 new cities! And if you want to help even more, you might consider applying to become the App Camp for Girls Executive Director.

Like this: Like Loading...