REMINDER: SXSW Accelerator applications are due Friday, November 10, 2017

Think your startup belongs on a global stage? Of course you do. But it’s highly likely that other folks do as well. That’s why it makes sense to apply to competitions that let you take the stage and share your story. With that in mind, I’d like to remind you that the deadline for SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event applications is rapidly approaching.

2018 SXSW Accelerator Pitch Event will feature 50 Interactive technology companies from 10 different categories. These companies will dazzle a live audience with their company pitch and Q&A with our panel of judges. We will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 10 and 25 companies on Sunday, March 11. On Sunday, March 11 at 7pm we will host the SXSW Accelerator Award Ceremony and announce a winner from each category. If you miss the pitches you have the opportunity to meet all 50 companies at SXSW Accelerator Demo Days on Monday, March 12.

Plus you get all of the other stuff, connections, and experiences that attending SXSW has to offer.

But you have to act fast. Applications are due November 10, 2017.

For more information or to submit your application, visit SXSW Accelerator.

[Full disclosure: I’ve been an advisor to the SXSW Accelerator for years.]

