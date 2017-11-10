Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Hayli Hay

Bio

Hayli Hay is a driven executive with a drive to deliver. She is a builder of teams, departments, processes, companies, and consensus. Hayli brings 15+ years of program, project, and account management experience supporting global to local companies across a wide range of industries. She creatively uses her operational and technical experience to implement innovative solutions to challenging business problems while managing the chaos to deliver measurable results. Each day, she focuses on what is best for the client, what is best for the team, and what is best for the company.

What are you up to?

I’ve recently decided that what I want to be when I grow up is a COO of a medium to large company and am working on expanding my skill set to fully round out my skill set and experience to achieve that goal. In addition, I’m honored to be a part of the 2018 Leadership Portland cohort, sponsored by the Portland Business Alliance. It’s essentially a Oregon/Portland civics class for professionals with the goal of educating private sector leaders on public sector issues. It’s very eye-opening and I’m learning a lot about our region.

On the personal side, I’m waiting for snowboard season to start so I can get to the mountain as much as possible. Bring on the snow!

Why Portland?

I’ve been in Portland for 11 years after spending 7 years in Los Angeles. I live in Beaumont Village and have lots of shops and restaurants to explore as development on NE Fremont is in high gear. Bang Bang is amazing. Many long time Portland residents will bemoan the growth and change of our city. I welcome the new and encourage others to get excited about how our city is expanding, changing, growing, and serving it’s citizens, new and old.

One of my favorite summer time activities is running in Forest Park. It’s a treasure that I just recently started exploring in earnest.

