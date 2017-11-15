Portland founder Lynn Le of Society Nine makes Forbes 30 under 30 for 2018

I try to do my best to recognize all of the amazing people building awesome companies around here. But it’s always nice when others take the opportunity to do so. Especially when they’re major publications with prestigious lists. Like Forbes 30 under 30 who just named Lynn Le, founder of Society Nine, among its 2018 class.

Combat fitness changed Le’s life, but gloves were really only men’s sizes, pink, or youth larges that weren’t protective enough. She interviewed 100 athletes, crafted a women’s glove prototype and landed a $15,000 grant from the city of Portland. She quit her job at Nike to build Society Nine.

For more on this year’s recipients, see Forbes 30 under 30 2018.

[Full disclosure: Lynn is on the board of Built Oregon. I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

