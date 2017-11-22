Portland creative uses video game to express the frustration of unwanted hair touching

Rick Turoczy on November 22, 2017

Video games hold a great deal of potential for engaging folks on a variety of different levels. But, to be honest, that potential is often squandered. So that’s why it’s incredibly refreshing to see other uses for the medium—like effectively communicating the emotions and frustrations of others. Take Hair Nah, a online game from Portland’s Momo Pixel that provides insight into a common annoyance for black people: uninvited hair touching.

For more information, read the coverage in Campaign and Fader. Or experience the game firsthand at Hair Nah.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

