Portland creative uses video game to express the frustration of unwanted hair touching

Video games hold a great deal of potential for engaging folks on a variety of different levels. But, to be honest, that potential is often squandered. So that’s why it’s incredibly refreshing to see other uses for the medium—like effectively communicating the emotions and frustrations of others. Take Hair Nah, a online game from Portland’s Momo Pixel that provides insight into a common annoyance for black people: uninvited hair touching.

So I made a game cause I got tired of women putting their hands in my hair. 🤷 https://t.co/q0M3i4Pwoh #donttouchmyhair #hairnah pic.twitter.com/9wsvIHbEMe — Momo (@MomoUhOh) November 15, 2017

For more information, read the coverage in Campaign and Fader. Or experience the game firsthand at Hair Nah.

Like this: Like Loading...