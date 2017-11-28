Curious about AutoDesk? Join them — and a bunch of partners — at OMSI on November 30, 2017

So by now, you’ve all likely heard the news that AutoDesk is moving their Lake Oswego office to the Burnside Bridgehead in the Central Eastside Industrial District. That has prompted any number of folks to say to me, “Wait. AutoDesk has a Lake Oswego office?” But it also has a lot of folks asking for more details about AutoDesk and what they do. And now there’s an event to help answer some of those questions.

Join friends and colleagues at this special event where Autodesk and 3DV will present new tools, products, and processes for the Entertainment and Design industries. During the Pre-Show, event Sponsors HP | NVIDIA, Wacom, and 3DV will be on hand with some of their latest products and offerings to try out in person. This is the first time we feature a Pre-Show to discuss and demo how hardware and software solutions facilitate the creative process in Media and Entertainment, Design and Manufacturing.

The event will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017, starting at 5:00PM at OMSI. It is free to attend. And if you’re a maker or working in VR/AR/MR, it’s an event you should consider attending.

For more information or to RSVP, visit AutoDesk Hits Portland 2017.

