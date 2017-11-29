Looking for a job in Portland? You must be on the good kid list because you’re getting an early present

As we meander our way toward the end of 2017, it’s only natural that our thoughts stray to the future. To what you might do. To 2018 and beyond. And for many folks, that means assessing their current job. And maybe, just maybe, considering something different for the new year.
So if you’re among those Portland folks looking for a new gig. Or if you’re among the masses who are looking for an excuse to move to Portland. Here’s a few opportunities to make that change in 2018.
- AltSource, Inc. could use a Software Developer – New Accounts
- Business Oregon is seeking a Manager of Innovation & Entrepreneurship
- Cascade Web could use a Development Producer – Web Solution Strategy, Design and Development
- Design Museum Portland needs an Events and Marketing Producer
- Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) at United Nations Foundation could use a Program Lead, DIAL Open Source Center
- eROI would like to find a Director of Technology and an SEO Specialist
- Expensify needs a Sales Generalist
- FINE could use a Senior Project Director
- Forix is seeking a Web Project Manager
- Getaround is hiring for a General Manager – Portland
- InReach Solutions could use a Full Stack .NET Developer
- Lytics needs a Platform Engineer
- Metal Toad could use a Business Development Executive and a Chief Marketing Officer
- OCHIN, Inc is looking for a Software Developer Supervisor – Acuere User Interface
- Torch 3D needs a Cloud 3D Pipeline Engineer, a Site Reliability Engineer, and a WebVR Engineer
- Vigor is looking for a Database Developer
