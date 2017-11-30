Hello, Portland startup community. I’m Chrys Hutchings





Instigator and advocate with a side helping of unbridled optimism, Chrys builds resources, connections, and programming that provide Lewis & Clark students business context, networking, training, inspiration, and access.

As part of the Lewis & Clark mission to connect liberal arts to problem solving in the workplace, she engages professionals to speak directly with students about career path, industry, emerging trends, and entrepreneurship via classes, Lunch with a Leader, Winterim, workshops, and evening events.

I am seeking corporate partners that want to utilize their recruiting, diversity, and engagement budgets to sponsor Winterim, an immersive week of inspiration, workshops, and networking culminating in a Pitch competition.

Historically, more than 50% of our Winterim students have been women and more than 30% have been students of color. Plus Winterim is a great place to re-visit your 21 year old self and meet the students who will shortly become your customers, colleagues, and/or employees.

I am also helping to execute Lewis & Clark’s Work Study Pilot which is the first program of its type in the country. This program is based on the belief that family income should not dictate career outcome.

We came here 12 years ago with our three little kids and the last now departs for college in a year. We love Oregon and cannot leave our close friends–they remember too much and some claim to have photos.

We try a lot of restaurants, but always come back to Gino’s as our favorite. My favorite coffee shops are Chuck’s Coffee in Lake Oswego and Jola Cafe on SW Corbett.

Winterim

LinkedIn (please write me a personal note or I may not accept)

Center for Entrepreneurship

