Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Nate Webb





Bio

Self motivated, energetic sales executive with more than nine years of progressive responsibilities in: business development, account management, solution selling, business strategy, technology sales (SaaS, Mobile, Solution), talent acquisition, and project management.

Experienced business development professional with a background working in startups, publicly traded corporations, creative agencies… and an airline to boot. Avid soccer player and watcher. Portland born, Michigan raised, Oregonian since 2004.

What are you up to?

I am hyper focused on the tech market—in particular enterprise tech companies—and how they manage and create internal systems that have a digital output. What this means is really getting to know my customer base and learning about how they work internally, and hopefully providing value with best practices I have learned working with larger tech organizations.

Why Portland?

I was born here, grew up in Michigan, and came back for college over 15 years ago. This place just fits me so well. I have all the cliche reasons about the ocean being close and the mountains being close, but overall it’s just a great place to live and work. People care here, and that is rare to find these days.

Links

Feel free to connect with me on LinkedIn or via email. Being in biz dev, it’s my job to stay connected, so I’m always down to meet up with folks who are interested in learning more about the digital agency and custom software development space.

Interested in being featured?

Silicon Florist introduces one person, each day of the work week, to the Portland startup community. If you’re interested in being one of those folks, please let us know a little bit more about you and you’ll be selected at random to be featured.

