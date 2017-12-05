REMINDER: Attend TiE Pitch Oregon 2017 on December 7

It’s no secret that I love a good startup pitch event. And I love them even more when I’m introduced to amazing new companies. If you’re the same way, then you’re definitely going to want to grab a ticket for TiE Pitch Oregon the morning of December 7, 2017.

Companies pitching include:

Concept Finalists

Allgo

Chromatec

Dorsum

Glu Health

Voot

Seed/Bootstrap Finalists

Additive Care

Mission Limelight

NexGarden

JULVIA Technologies

RocketML

The event begins at 9:00AM on December 7 at the Melody Ballroom. Tickets are $15 for TiE Members and $35 for everyone else.

For more information or to RSVP, visit TiE Pitch Oregon 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...