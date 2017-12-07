Connecting higher ed innovators: Switchboard launches fellowship program for emerging leaders

Never underestimate the value of peer support and connections. It’s one of the things that makes services like Switchboard so compelling. And now they’re using that same power of connectivity to help innovative folks get more connected to their peers—in the real world. Introducing the Switchboard Higher Education Innovation Fellowship, a structured year-long program with both real world and virtual collaboration.

This program is designed for ambitious emerging leaders in higher education who want to learn best practices to scale innovation at their institutions. There’s no experience level requirement. These fellows are action oriented, collaborative, outcomes driven, innovative, and seek to learn from models and case studies across campuses and industries. With a focus on constituent-facing leaders the fellowship is designed for professionals serving current students, alumni, donors, parents, and friends of their institution.

Applications for the first cohort are due January 6, 2018. The cost is $3500 to participate. A scholarship is available. So if you know promising candidates who could take advantage of this opportunity, please encourage them to apply.

For more information or to apply, visit Switchboard Higher Education Innovation Fellowship.

[Full disclosure: Switchboard is an alum of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

