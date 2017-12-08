TiE Oregon Pitch Oregon 2017: And the winners are…

Unfortunately, I was unable to attend the TiE Oregon Pitch Oregon 2017 event, this year. But luckily for you, Malia Spencer, who covers startups for the Portland Business Journal, was there to hear the 10 companies pitch the panel of judges and audience—and to reveal the winners.

This was my favorite tweet from her, during the event.

Half way through #pitchoregon and the only white dude on stage is the emcee. — Malia Spencer (@PDXBizMalia) December 7, 2017

And the winners were…

In addition to the prizes offered by TiE, investment firm Elevate Capital announced commitments to two of the companies. Julvia, which created a device used in conjunction with sutures to close wounds, collected $50,000. Allgo also picked up $50,000. The company’s review website analyzes spatial logistics for overweight people seeking entertainment options.

For more, read Malia’s coverage of TiE Oregon Pitch Oregon 2017.

