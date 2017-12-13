Hold on, Portland: Pressing pause on publishing “Hello, Portland startup community” profiles until the new year

Thanks to everyone who has taken the opportunity to submit a “Hello, Portland startup community” profile, a community driven effort to introduce one person per day to everyone in Portland. It’s great to see so many members of the community take the time to share their stories with the rest of us. And hopefully, it’s helping folks get connected a little more easily.

The holidays are a busy time. And everyone has a lot to do. For that reason, I’m going to press pause on publishing profiles until the new year. When we’ve all got enough bandwidth to pay attention. And to meet the awesome people in our midst.

In the meantime…

If you haven’t introduced yourself already, please get on that.

If you have already introduced yourself, please share your profile with others and encourage them to do the same.

If you’re feeling a little trepidation or you’re not sure what to write, maybe spend some of your holiday downtime thumbing through previous profiles. You never know who you might meet.

Also, bear in mind, you don’t have to be building a startup or in Portland full time to participate. We’re looking to introduce folks that the Portland startup community should know. So hopefully, that encourages a wider range of interesting folks to introduce themselves.

Thanks in advance. And if I don’t see you before, I hope you and yours have a very happy holiday. And I look forward to seeing you—and your profile—in the new year.

