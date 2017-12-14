Startupping the year off right: Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene is January 26-28, 2018

Whenever folks ask me for ways to test drive an idea or find cofounders, one of the programs that is always at the top of my list is Techstars Startup Weekend. Why? Because it’s a 54-hour sprint that gives you a ton of insights into what it takes to test an idea, recruit a team, and build a product—even if you’ve done it before. Your next opportunity to get that experience is Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene.

Participants create working startups during the event and are able to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks. All teams hear talks by industry leaders and receive valuable feedback from local entrepreneurs. The weekend is centered around action, innovation, and education. Whether you are looking for feedback on an idea, a co-founder, specific skill sets, or a team to help you execute, Techstars Startup Weekends are the perfect environment in which to test your idea and take the first steps towards launching your own startup.

The event will take place January 26-28, 2018, hosted by local startup accelerator RAIN Eugene. Tickets go on sale January 8, 2018, starting at $75, which covers all the food, drink, and caffeine for the weekend.

For more information, visit Techstars Startup Weekend Eugene.

Like this: Like Loading...