Talking transportation: Why Portland businesses of all sizes need to be involved in the conversation

You’ve noticed it. It’s difficult not to. As Portland has grown in popularity and population, congestion, traffic, and even crowded public transit are becoming more the norm than the exception in the City of Roses. It impacts everyone. And rising housing costs only exacerbate the problem, as the distance between work and home continues to expand. If you run a business, you’re seeing the impact from a variety of angles, from consumers to employees—especially when one of the primary hiring promises has been Portland’s “livability.”

That’s why, on January 30, 2018, Business for a Better Portland (BBPDX) is bringing its membership together to discuss transportation and to share insights on how other cities are dealing with similar issues.

On January 30, members can attend our first event of 2018 with regional leaders like Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson, CH2M’s Catherine Ciarlo, former Washington Secretary of Transportation Lynn Peterson, and ZGF Architects’ Nolan Lienhart. During the panel moderated by Oregon Humanities’ director Adam Davis, we’ll explore why it’s critical for businesses to engage in our region’s transportation challenges and how BBPDX members can make a difference.

Not a member of BBBPDX? It’s easy to join. And businesses of all sizes are welcome from startups and small businesses to the largest employers in the region. Annual dues begin at $200 per business. And you’ll join the ranks of a growing number of folks who are interested in ensuring we make Portland a livable and accessible city for everyone.

Need more convincing? Here are some BBPDX members talking about the organization.

For more information on the upcoming event, read the BBPDX Monthly Call to Action. For more on the organization, visit Business for a Better Portland.

[Full disclosure: I am an advisor to Business for a Better Portland and PIE was one of the initial members.]

Like this: Like Loading...